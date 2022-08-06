Global Sleep Under The Stars Night: Best places in India to enjoy stargazing
Backpackers who are searching for a break from the daily hassles of life, will find that this unique day encourages them to go on a trip to enjoy a starry night
Having a peaceful night's sleep under the open sky while staring at countless stars is something that should be on the checklist of all adventure lovers.
This year, Global Sleep Under The Stars Night is being celebrated today, 6 August.
This unique approach was taken by an outdoor brand named Eddie Bauer in 2020.
The company was launched in 1920 to inspire people to live their adventures. The year 2020 marked the 100 year-anniversary of the company.
To make this milestone special, they started this annual campaign which encourages people to spend a peaceful night under a starry sky.
Eddie Bauer asked people to make it a tradition and share their moments using #SleepUnderTheStarsNight or #EBUnderTheStars on their social media handles.
On this occasion, they suggest people spend the day camping in a tent. The celebration comes in the middle of the Perseid meteor showers.
So the people of the Northern Hemisphere can look northeast to find the best view and count the shooting stars before falling into a peaceful sleep.
People can also celebrate the day in their backyard, pitch a tent on the patio, bring blankets to the rooftop, or lay their sleeping bags out on the back deck and turn their gaze upward.
Here we have come up with a list of places in India you can visit to witness the splendid beauty of a starry night:
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh: The Kibber and Kaza villages in Spiti Valley will give you easy access to the clear and glittering sky. If your luck favours, you can also witness the magic of a shooting star in the clear star-infested sky.
Nubra Valley, Ladakh: This valley is quite popular among adventure lovers. This vast area will give you a chance to view the splendid night sky along with snowy mountains.
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch will let you experience the white sand, clear skies, and panoramic views of the moon. The glittering stars above the largest salt desert are something that needs to be experienced at least once in a lifetime.
Coorg, Karnataka: This place makes travellers enjoy the dazzling sight of clear skies, gushing waterfalls and beautiful hills. Spending a night inside a tent under a sky full of stars here will leave you in awe.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu: The Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, situated on the tip of the beautiful Palani Hills, is the ideal geographical condition to see stargazing in India. If the sky is clear, one can also hope for glimpses of the Milky Way and shooting stars.
