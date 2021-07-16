Living

Gautam Benegal, cartoonist, writer and filmmaker, passes away aged 56 due to cardiac arrest

He won the National Award for best animation film The Prince and the Crown of Stone in 2010.

FP Staff July 16, 2021 21:16:02 IST
Gautam Benegal, cartoonist, writer and filmmaker, passes away aged 56 due to cardiac arrest

Gautam Benegal. Facebook/richa.jha.796

Gautam Benegal, the National Award-winning writer, filmmaker and cartoonist, passed away at the age of 56 owing to cardiac arrest.

Kaizaad Kotwal, his friend, spoke about his passing on a Facebook post: “I am in deep shock. Gautam Benegal is no more. Just yesterday we were exchanging messages. What a huge loss to all of India, especially her artistic, intellectual and progressive denizens. I still cannot process this. RIP Gautam.”

Among several notable accomplishments of Benegal, his creations of the Hansaplast Boy and the Kelvinator Penguin remain the most memorable. Besides, he was also invited to write and illustrate for the iconic Bengali children's magazine Sandesh at the young age of 16, by Satyajit Ray. He won the National Award for best animation film The Prince and the Crown of Stone in 2010.

Notable people from different fraternities took to Twitter to express their condolences on his loss —

Updated Date: July 16, 2021 22:34:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

Does COVID-19 related fake news actually alter people's behaviours? A new study has some answers
Lifestyle

Does COVID-19 related fake news actually alter people's behaviours? A new study has some answers

Reseachers found that fake stories did seem to change people’s behaviour, but not dramatically so.

Israel's Supreme Court clears way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogates
Arts &amp; Culture

Israel's Supreme Court clears way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogates

The state had argued that the law was intended to protect surrogate mothers but the court ruled that it would be possible to strike a balance that would not discriminate.

Explained: What makes reality dating TV shows like Love Island so popular
Entertainment

Explained: What makes reality dating TV shows like Love Island so popular

Love Island has achieved the perfect blend of creating ways to engage audiences across multiple platforms and leading its audience towards largely friendly and vibrant online fan communities.