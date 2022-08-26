Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, and it is celebrated for a period of 10 days. It is commemorated to mark Lord Ganesh’s birth anniversary

This year, it will be observed from 31 August to 9 September. The 10th day is observed as the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) day. This festival is celebrated throughout India, but is more popular in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Lord Ganesh is known as the God of wealth, prosperity, wisdom, sciences, and knowledge, and that’s why most Hindus pray to him and seek his blessings before starting any important work. Prasad or Bhog is offered to God first before it is consumed by the devotee. After the offer, the devotee has to share it among the family members and friends.

Here is a list of poplar bhog that you should offer to Lord Ganpati:

Modak

Every person who knows even a little bit about Lord Ganesh, is aware about how much he loves modak. He is known to be fond of sweets, and modak is his absolute favourite. This is the reason he is also called as “Modakpriya (modak lover)”. This sweet is made up of rice flour and coconut-jaggery filling.

Laddoo

The sweet taste of motichoor is very much loved by the lord. This delicious item is offered as bhog to many deities in almost all the Hindu festivals of India.

Sheera

Sheera is very much like sooji ka halwa. This delicious item consists of ingredients like rava, ghee, and dry fruits.

Satori

It is a Maharashtrian meal. It is prepared with Khoya, Ghee, milk, and Besan. Try to make this luscious treat at home this Ganesh Chaturthi, and offer it to Lord Ganesha.

Kheer

Kheer is a popular dessert, which is prepared in almost every home in India to celebrate important events and occasions. Two of the popular options available for this dessert are Makhana Kheer and Modak Kheer.

It is believed that devotees who pray to Ganesh, are able to fulfil all of their wishes. The essence of Ganesh Chaturthi is that people who pray to Lord Ganesh, get free from their sins and sufferings, and his blessings lead them to walk on the path of knowledge and wisdom.

