Lemongrass, a genus of African, Asian, Australian, and tropical island plants in the grass family, is known to have a lot of benefits for our health that people are not usually aware of. Lemongrass reportedly is known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. The plant has traditionally been in use as a pain reliever and fever reducer. It contains citral, a natural plant compound with anti-inflammatory properties. Lemongrass is also known to be a potent cleanser that can remove impurities and dirt from the pores. It detoxifies the skin to give a fresher and clearer look. Lemongrass is also used as a folk remedy to relieve pain, promote sleep, and boost immunity. Among the most popular ways to enjoy lemongrass is in the form of tea. Lemongrass essential oil is used for medicinal purposes.

Here are some of the benefits of lemongrass:

1. Helps to reduce Dandruff

Lemongrass essentially is helpful in reducing dandruff and get a dandruff-free healthy scalp. Because of its anti fungal properties, lemongrass is considered to be a miraculous natural remedy for an itchy and flaky scalp. Applying it topically, helps to prevent the growth of any form of bacteria or yeast-based infection.

2. Helps to reduce the risk of cancer

The citral in lemongrass is known for its potent anticancer abilities against some of the cancer cell lines. Different lemongrass components help to fight cancer. This helps in either targeting the cancer causing cells or directly boosting your immune system so that your body becomes capable of fighting cancer on its own. Consult your doctor before you give this a try.

3. Helps you lose weight:

Lemongrass tea is used as a detox tea that kickstarts your metabolism and helps you lose weight. Lemongrass is a natural diuretic, if you drink it regularly, you’re likely to lose weight. However drinking it in excess is not advisable.

4. Helps in maintaining your dental health:

The antimicrobial properties of lemongrass help to treat oral infections and cavities. Its antimicrobial properties help to fight against streptococcus sanguinis bacteria, which usually causes tooth decay and gum disease.

5. Helps to control blood pressure:

Lemongrass is high in potassium which helps to increase the production of urine in the body. This, in turn, reduces blood pressure and boosts blood circulation.

