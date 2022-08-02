From weight loss to blood purification: Here are some health benefits of Parwal

As we grow older, wrinkles and fine lines are among the most common visible signs on our face. Parwal contains a number of antioxidants, vitamin A and C that help us to fight with free radical molecules which encourage the aging signs

Parwal is a common summer vegetable in Indian households. Though the vegetable is not much liked by most of the people, its nutritional value cannot be overlooked. Rich in Vitamin A,C,B1 and B2, it helps to keep the cholesterol levels in control. Let's have a look at its health benefits in detail:

- Reduces the problem of flu: Common cold and flu is one of the common health issues that we face due to the change of season. As per Ayurveda, parwal has the capacity to increase your immunity. Eating it acts as a medicine to treat flu,high temperatures and throat problems. If you can consume parwal on a regular basis, it can help to reduce the problem of cold and flu.

- Helps in weight loss: We all continuously make an effort to lose our weight. Keeping fit and fine is one of the main mantras in recent times. We almost do everything to lose our body weight. For that, one has to continuously exercise and take control of our diet. The gourd vegetable is usually low on calories. So, one could eat this vegetable based curry in order to reduce weight. It helps in making your stomach feel fuller and take control of what you eat.

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to social media to talk about the benefits of Parwal, here is what she mentioned:

- Treats constipation: Constipation is among the throbbing health problems that are usually seen in most people nowadays. Seeds in the pointed gourd vegetables help to ease stool and help to reduce the constipation problem.

- Protects against skin aging: As we grow older, wrinkles and fine lines are among the most common visible signs on our face. Parwal contains a number of antioxidants, vitamin A and C that help us to fight with free radical molecules which encourage the aging signs.

- Natural blood purifier: Pointed gourd (parwal) has blood purifying properties and also helps in protecting against many types of serious diseases. Purification of blood is integral to keep the body free from many serious diseases.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.