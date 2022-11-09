From Stuffed grilled sandwich to Chicken Salad Wrap: 5 recipes to make with leftovers

None of us likes leftover sabzi from the previous day’s dinner. One can make exciting and tasty dishes with leftover food without putting in much time and effort. The need for this arises when we end up preparing food in large quantities, without realising that it may get wasted. Since in Indian households, Chapatis are abundantly available and their absence would be terrible at our dinner tables, but when the extra ones are left in casseroles, one often tends to give it to someone or sometimes even wastes them. But this need not be the case anymore as we are here with some recipes that you can prepare with your leftovers:

Stuffed grilled sandwiches: These sandwiches are easy-to-make and can save a lot of your time and effort. One may use the leftover sabzi in making sandwiches, which are delicious and quick to prepare. You may stuff the sabzi in between two bread slices and grill the bread with some butter.

Roti Chiwda: Roti Chiwda can be enjoyed with a cup of tea and is very easy to make. The best part is that you can consume portions of it everyday as a snack. The best part is that these are made from nutritious whole-wheat chapatis!

Chicken Salad Wrap: This quick-fix recipe is perfect when you have leftovers available. If you have chicken salad left, then simply fill a tortilla and make a chicken salad wrap. If you have chicken left over from your dinner, then simply shred it and prepare a salad that can be filled in the tortilla. The tortilla can also be replaced with rotis as well.

Bread Upma: Bread Upma is one of the best ways to have bread and is also a great way to use up leftover bread. You may also make bread upma for breakfast when you don’t want to have regular rava upma and want to try something different.

Chapati Cutlets: A crispy snack is always found to be delicious. And it is even more good when it is healthy and way more satisfying when made with leftover rotis.

