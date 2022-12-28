Bloating refers to prevalent inflation of the stomach especially after having a meal. It is indicative of excess gas production in your stomach and mainly happens because of a buildup of gas somewhere in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Swollen belly and pain are among the common signs of bloating. The chances of facing this problem are even more at the end of the year as none of us would miss a chance to celebrate the last few days with festivities. These celebrations are incomplete without a delicious spread. However, eating food injudiciously this season can cause a number of digestive problems, mainly bloating. Let’s have a look at some of the ways to deal with it:

1. Consume high-fibre foods in moderation: Consume high-fibre foods in a limited amount as fibre can produce large amounts of gas. Avoid eating lentils and beans. Fatty foods can slow down the digestion process and can create problems for people already suffering from bloating.

2. Have magnesium citrate or prunes: Have magnesium citrate 500 mg every night. This helps to avoid constipation which is among the main causes of bloating. Another option is to have 5-6 prunes.

Here is what nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has recommended in one of her recent posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi Chowdhary (@rashichowdhary)



3. Avoid eating in large portions: Eating large volumes of food may contribute to bloating in two ways. First, eating in excess may stretch your stomach, which may lead to the pooling of gases and solids along your gut. It may cause feelings of fullness and bloat.

4. Stay hydrated: Our fluid intake tends to decrease in winter. Drinking enough water will make you eliminate all toxins from your body. Your intestines get stiff and make food more difficult to pass if you don’t consume enough water or fluids. Increase your fluid intake by having stews and soups.

5. Do Exercise: Exercise is very crucial for the proper functioning of our digestive system. If we are moving regularly, it helps our digestive system. There is a link between physical activity and attributing exercise to the increase of a person’s level of butyrate, a bacteria that helps to prevent bloating and even colon cancer.

