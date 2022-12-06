From reducing risk of diabetes to improving metabolism: Five health benefits of radish

As the winter season sets in, markets are full with seasonal vegetables that you should include in your diet. One of them is radish (Mooli). Mooli ka paratha, salads, pickles are very common in every Indian household. Radish actually helps in cleansing of our liver and stomach and thus detoxifies it. Radish even helps in purifying our blood. Due to its sulphur content, it helps to control hypothyroidism as well. Radishes are also considered to be a good source of antioxidants like pyrogallol, catechin, and other phenolic compounds. These root vegetables are also a good source of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps to protect your cells from damage.

Let’s have a look at some of its health benefits in detail:

Reduces risk of diabetes: Radish has chemical compounds that help to regulate blood sugar levels. Eating radish helps in enhancing our body’s natural adiponectin production. Greater levels of this hormone helps to protect us against insulin resistance. Radish also consists of an antioxidant that helps to prevent diabetes.

Protects your heart: Radishes are a very good source for anthocyanin that keep our heart healthy. It helps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Radish is high on folic acid, vitamin C, and flavonoids too.

Prevents cancer: The sulfur compounds in radishes have the potential to protect cells from genetic issues that cause cancer and also stops the development of tumour cells. Sulphur compounds get decomposed and help to eliminate cancer-causing agents and also stop the tumour growth.

Improves metabolism: This root vegetable is not only good for the digestive system, but even helps to treat acidity, obesity, nausea, gastric problems, among others.

Helps to prevent cough and cold: Common cold is usually a winter problem. Radishes can actually help you fight the ailments of cough and cold. This root veggie is known for its anti-congestive properties and it helps to clear the mucus from your throat and respiratory tract.

