From outdoor furniture to bright room colours: Here are 5 home decor ideas for monsoon

As much as we love the monsoon season for the rains that give us a relief from the long and scorching summer days, it also brings a gloomy and unpleasant environment because of the strong winds and musty odours that make our surroundings dull. While we cannot do much about the grey skies, we can surely make our home look peppy and add some spark to our immediate surroundings.

Whether you like it simple or are a maximalist, here are some of the decor ideas that you should definitely think about to brighten up your place.

1. Consider buying outdoor furniture: Wooden furniture requires to be sealed periodically to protect it from external weather changes. Wrought iron furniture is sturdy and thus gives your balcony an ornamental look. Cast aluminium and steel furniture are light in weight and fit well for a modern balcony. Wicker and rattan furniture are light-weight and easy to maintain. It can be upholstered in moisture-proof and mildew-resistant acrylic fabrics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbpNIehr4mg

2. Add bright colours in the room: Get new decor items to break up the monotony of the season. Consider brightly coloured pillow coverings, bedspreads, and other accessories that make your room look vibrant and keep the monsoon blues away.

3. Decorate your corners: Do not miss out on your corners! They grab attention if you make them look appealing. You may use decorative trays, holders and flowers that can amp up the home aesthetics. Some pretty flowers can be a perfect addition to the decor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgI7JkYvhwF

4. Make sure that your door mats are monsoon friendly: Place an all-weather proof doormat on your front door so guests can wipe their boots, thus ensuring your floors are not dirty. Select doormats that are made from jute or recycled rubber with funky prints to introduce a dash of quirkiness to your place.

5. Use scented candles: Add scented candles with accent pieces on a stylish tray. Light them up to add a fragrance to your home that also keeps the smell of rains away.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrLiiNLogj

How are you planning to decorate your home?