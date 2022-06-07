From oats to eggs: Five healthy breakfast options to keep blood sugar in check

To choose a nutritious breakfast which not only keeps you full but also helps to control blood sugar levels is indeed a tough task. A diabetic-friendly breakfast must include a combination of carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats in the right proportion.

Breakfast is considered the most significant meal of the day. However, most people neglect it and don’t have a proper breakfast. For people who have diabetes, breakfast is a must as it helps control blood sugar for the rest of the day. The first meal of the day denotes the tone for how they will feel as the day progresses.

Here we have come up with a list of breakfast recipes that are not only rich in taste but also help to balance the sugar level in the blood to maintain a healthy life:

Oatmeal: Oats are high in fibre so a bowl of oatmeal can be a good breakfast option that will help to keep your blood sugar level in check. It can be processed instantly. Mix one part oatmeal with two parts water or low-fat milk and top it with fruits and nuts for an extra dose of protein to prepare a creamy bowl of oatmeal for a fresh morning.

Egg Sandwich: An egg contains 6 grams of protein. As protein takes a longer time to digest, a sandwich with a scrambled egg, low-fat cheese, and tomato slice on a whole-wheat English muffin can be a perfect breakfast companion which may keep blood sugar levels steady. Adding a slice of lean meat can make the taste better and provide some extra proteins.

Red Poha with veggies: Red rice poha with vegetables not only feels light on the tummy but the rich fibre present in it also helps to maintain the sugar level of diabetic patients. It is a common homemade recipe made with rice, herbs and spices and can help you to keep full for longer.

Avocado Toast: Avocado is loaded with nutrients and heart-healthy fats, and each half contains 7 grams of fibre. It not only helps to stay full for longer but also prevents weight gain which is common for diabetic patients. Smashed avocado onto a slice of whole-grain bread with a squeeze of lemon juice, salt, and pepper can make your healthy first meal of the day.

Methi Paratha: Parathas stuffed with high-fibre methi can be a perfect breakfast option for diabetic people. But they should also consider using vegetable oil to fry the parathas because the bad quality refined oils available in the market can cause weight gain and other health issues.