From lemon to turmeric, 5 home-based remedies to purify your blood

We must mainly keep our liver and kidney in check as they are mostly responsible for the purification of blood

Nowadays, everyone tries to follow a proper workout routine to maintain fitness. We should focus on both our physique and internal system to have a healthy lifestyle. From fighting against any unwanted element inside the body to carrying vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, blood plays a pivotal role in the function of every human organ.

Keeping that in mind, we should always keep our blood free from any kind of toxic ingredients. We must ensure that our liver and kidneys are functioning properly as they are responsible for the purification of blood.

Here, we will discuss some home-based remedies which can be extremely beneficial for the detoxification process of the blood. These will aid in the removal of waste material accumulated in the blood as a result of various biological processes or diseases:

Lemon juice:

Lemon juice is useful in eliminating toxins from the blood because it is acidic in nature, which can change your pH level. The alkaline climate makes it impossible for many viruses and other diseases to survive inside the body. Every morning on an empty stomach, drink some freshly squeezed lemon juice to assist your body in eliminating waste.

Baking soda and apple cider vinegar:

The body’s pH level can come to a balance by having this mixture. It supports tissue and blood cleansing. The mixture purifies the blood by removing uric acid from it. In an empty glass, you have to combine 1/2 tablespoon of baking soda and 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar. Then, fill it off with water, and consume it right away.

Green tea:

Tea and coffee, containing caffeine, can be harmful to your health. Change them to green tea, which is a far superior substitute, to avoid any negative side effects. Along with aiding in digestive system cleansing, green tea also speeds up metabolism, which promotes weight loss.

Basil leaves:

Basil has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. It is a great plant for cleansing the blood and removing toxins from the kidney, and liver. The plant helps the body get rid of pollutants through urines. For added detoxification, crush five to six basil leaves, add them to your tea and include it in your morning diet.

Turmeric:

Turmeric is a powerful spice and an effective healer. Our blood gets cleaned by this spice, which also speeds up the healing process. Curcumin, a substance present in turmeric, is capable of combating inflammation as well as the majority of other health issues. The generation of red blood cells also gets accelerated with this. Each morning, add 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder to a cup of warm milk and drink it to make the liver work properly.

