Being pregnant is among the most amazing experiences of life, but it is also accompanied by its share of difficulties because of the changes that happen in the body.

Morning sickness, infrequent bowel movements and abdominal pain are very common during pregnancy. You may feel constipated once the hormones in your body get increased to support your pregnancy. The changes can happen in the second or third month of your first trimester. An increase in the progesterone during pregnancy causes your body’s muscles to relax. This includes your intestines. And slower moving intestines means the digestion gets slow. This can cause constipation.

At a later stage of pregnancy, the growing uterus can put pressure on the bowel, making it difficult for the stool to move through the intestines. In addition to infrequent bowel movements, constipation can lead to bloating, stomach discomfort, and hard, dry stools that are very difficult to pass.

Here are some of the home remedies to help you deal with it:

Lemon: Lemon helps in digestion and helps to flush out the toxins and other undigested food. Add lemon to a warm glass of water as it helps to stimulate your sense of smell and taste and even causes bowel contractions that help pass stools. You may want to dilute the concentrated juice by adding some amount of water. This helps to decrease the intensity of the lemon and adds little fluid.

Do regular exercise: Being active facilitates the stool movement through the intestines. Try to go for regular exercise, with a doctor’s approval. This helps in relieving constipation. If exercising is not possible, try to go for a gentle walk each day.

Prune juice: Prune juice is one of the effective remedies for constipation during pregnancy. You may have the juice around five times every day to ease constipation and soften your stool. If you find the taste of prune juice to be too strong, it may be diluted with a bit of water, along with a slice of lemon that can be added to enhance the taste.

Flaxseeds: These are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids which help to retain body fluids. They are rich in dietary fiber and also contain mucilage that helps in forming bulk around stools.

Kiwi: Kiwis contain high water and dietary fiber content. This may help in the smooth movement of bowels.

