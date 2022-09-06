From improper sleep habits to desk job: 5 reasons that delay your weight-loss goals

Numerous variables affect weight loss, ranging from lack of sleep to medical conditions. It might be time to reconsider your weight-loss plan.

It’s difficult when you don’t reach your goals while trying to lose weight. When you lose weight, your body may occasionally rebel. At first, you might shed a few kilos, but with time, your weight reduction may slow down or stop altogether. Even if you believe you are following all the appropriate steps, you may still not get the desired outcomes. Numerous variables affect weight loss, ranging from lack of sleep to medical conditions. It might be time to reconsider your weight-loss plan. Here we have come up with some reasons that people often overlook while planning their weight-loss strategies:

Less consumption of drinking water:

Drinking 2 to 6 cups of pure, clear water daily can aid in weight loss. Water quenches your thirst without making you gain weight because it contains zero calories. Additionally, if you drink enough water, you might be less inclined to go for sugary beverages like soda, juice, or coffee or other drinks with high calorie-count that lead to significant weight gain.

Improper sleep habits:

Getting too much or too little sleep (less than five hours each night) has been related to weight growth. Both have the potential to alter how your body produces the hormones that regulate your hunger and appetite. Additionally, you might skip your workouts if you don’t take proper rest.

Big meal after routine workout:

Exercise helps you shed pounds because it increases muscle mass while burning calories. However, all that labour can be undone if you indulge in a large meal after every workout. Protein snacks and high-sugar sports drinks should also be avoided. They may help you satisfy your thirst or give you an energy boost after an exercise, but they may also be quite calorie-dense.

Desk job:

You might find it tougher to lose those troublesome pounds due to your desk job. When you spend most of your time sitting, your body may lose the ability to recognize when you’ve had enough food. As a result, you may overeat and gain weight. You can maintain your health by taking small pauses to exercise. A 10-minute walk three-four times on a busy day can be immensely beneficial.

Long gap between meals:

When you spread out your meals excessively, your metabolism slows down and can’t burn off all the calories you consume in your subsequent meal. The increased calories might result in weight gain. Also, if you’re too hungry, you might overeat. For getting the desired result, consider eating more frequently and in smaller portions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.