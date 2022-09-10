One needs to be aware that if there is a fungal infection somewhere else on your body, make sure that you prevent the fungus from spreading to your groin area. Here are some of the home remedies to help you deal with it

Jock itch is common especially in summers when your groin area is more exposed to sweat. Poor hygiene, humidity and a warm climate are among the most common causes of fungal infections.

Jock itch is a fungal infection caused by the Trichophyton rubrum fungus. Although the problem is very common among men, overweight women are also prone to contracting this infection.

Jock itch is a contagious infection. It can spread by close skin contact or by sharing clothes and towels. One needs to be aware that if there is a fungal infection somewhere else on your body, make sure that you prevent the fungus from spreading to your groin area.

Here are some of the home remedies to help you deal with it:

Coconut oil: Application of organic coconut oil will help you soothe your rashes and blocks moisture from reaching there. Soak a cotton ball in coconut oil and apply it over the infected area. Let the oil dry. You should do this daily.

Apple cider vinegar: Known for its anti fungal and antimicrobial properties, Apple cider vinegar helps in preventing the jock itch from spreading, thereby aiding the healing process.

Turmeric: This is a very good antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory spice. Mix it with a little water and then apply it on the infected area.

Honey: Honey is among the oldest natural remedies for fungal infection. It has anti fungal properties that can fight the infection

