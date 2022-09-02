Cough may be painful and thus your child may not be able to sleep peacefully. It may also happen because of asthma, respiratory tract infection or sinusitis and may include symptoms like difficulty in breathing, swallowing, fever and wheezing

Colds and coughs are very common in children. An exposure to germs and fighting them contributes towards the development of our immune system. Helping your child to feel comfortable and manage their symptoms helps to provide a quick relief and is also beneficial in recovering from the infection.

When the season changes, children usually become prone to cold accompanied by coughing and sneezing. Irritation in the lining of the windpipe leads to continuous coughing.

Prolonged cough can be uncomfortable, especially for kids. People who wish to use natural remedies to treat their cough, should also be aware that some herbs and supplements may interfere with medications and in turn lead to side effects.

Here are some of the home remedies that can help to provide some relief from coughing:

Honey: Honey is a natural sweetener that helps to soothe a sore throat. It also has antibacterial properties that help you to fight infection. For toddlers over one, you can give a spoon of honey as often as you like but one needs to be aware about its sugar content. You may also mix honey in warm water as it makes it easy for your child to consume the honey.

Turmeric Milk: Turmeric is known for its antiseptic properties and is an effective medicine for cold and cough. Add a teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of warm milk. Stir it and make your kid drink it at night. It helps to provide quick relief from sore throat and cough.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Due to its antibacterial properties, apple cider vinegar is a very effective home remedy for dry cough in children. Apple cider vinegar should be mixed with crushed ginger to cure cough.

Lemon: Lemon boosts immunity and is known for its therapeutic properties. Like ginger, it also helps to soothe a sore throat. Honey when mixed with lemon juice is a very good cough syrup.

Eucalyptus oil: Eucalyptus oil is one of the key ingredients in many vapor rubs. It opens up the stuffy nose and helps to ease breathing. Put a few drops of eucalyptus oil in warm water and then ask your kid to take steam.

