From heating pads to herbal tea, here are five home remedies for period cramps

Menstrual cramps are the worst at the beginning of period and slowly become less uncomfortable as the days go on

Periods can surely be painful. It is common for people to experience discomfort and pain during menstruation. The severity of pain, however, varies from person to person. For some, the pain may be bearable while for others that may not be the case.

During periods, the muscles of the womb contract and relax to help shed the built-up lining. Sometimes people may experience cramps, which means your muscles are at work. During menstruation, it is common to experience cramps in the lower abdomen, although the pain can also spread to the lower back or upper thighs. While cramps do not indicate a serious health condition, they could still require attention. Menstrual cramps are the worst at the onset of period and slowly become less uncomfortable as days go on.

However, here are some home remedies to help you deal with period pain.

Heating Pads: You may place a heating pad or a warm water bottle (wrapped in a towel) on your tummy to get some relief. Heat can help relax your abdominal muscles and reduce muscle tension. Heat also helps to improve blood circulation, reduces congestion and swelling. This helps to relieve pain caused by muscle spasms and nerve compression during periods.

Add Magnesium To Your Diet: Dietary magnesium helps reduce cramps. Magnesium is found in almonds, yogurt, black beans, spinach, and peanut butter.

Warm Bath or Shower: You can take a warm shower or bath. Heat helps to reduce pain and soothe the muscles. The heat from a warm bath or shower can help you relax and reduce period pains. Heat is also beneficial in increasing the pelvic blood flow to eliminate local blood retention and thus diminish swelling.

Consume Herbal Tea: Certain types of herbal tea are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and antispasmodic compounds that can help in reducing the muscle spasms in the uterus that lead to cramp. Drinking chamomile, ginger or fennel tea is an easy, natural way to deal with menstrual cramps. Plus, these herbal teas are known for other benefits as well like stress relief and helping with insomnia.

Eat Anti-Inflammatory Foods: Some food offer natural relief for cramps, and they even taste great. Anti-inflammatory food help to promote blood flow and relax your uterus. Eat berries, pineapples, and tomatoes more. Leafy green vegetables, walnuts, almonds, and fatty fish also help reduce inflammation.

