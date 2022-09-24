Feeling less energetic or getting tired too soon while doing something is a sign of low stamina. Do you feel out of breath? Well, this is also a sign of low stamina.

Leading an active lifestyle is very much needed to maintain a healthy body and mind. Working from home has also resulted in a limitation of physical activity. It has made us a little too comfortable with the idea of sitting at one place all day long. Credit to technological innovations, we are in a connected culture. This leaves us with little or no time for relaxation.

So, here are a few foods that can help you build your stamina:

1. Yoghurt: Yoghurt or dahi is known to have calcium and protein. But that’s not all about it. Since it provides relief to your stomach and is easy to digest, it is a great food to have before workout or even on an empty stomach. Adding some fruit to your yoghurt helps to give an extra boost of nutrition and stamina.

2. Nuts: Nuts are believed to be an instant-energy food. A fistful of nuts contains a huge amount of proteins, bioactive compounds, and polyunsaturated fatty acids. This is very beneficial for building stamina.

3. Green Vegetables: The lack of stamina is symptomatic of iron deficiency. Green leafy veggies contain a high amount of iron, vitamins, fiber, and micronutrients. Green vegetables help to improve your red blood cell count, facilitating better blood circulation and oxygen supply. Eating leafy vegetables like spinach and kale releases short-term energy which boosts stamina.

4. Bananas: Banana is one food that is loved by everyone, irrespective of their age. It also happens to be one of the best foods that helps to increase stamina. This fruit has carbohydrates and also has natural sugar and starch that gives you the energy for the entire day.

5. Oatmeal: Oatmeal is among the best things that you can start your day with. Being rich in nutrients and fibre, oatmeal provides the much-needed energy to your body. It is also a very good pre-workout meal. Add in some nuts and seeds to make it even better!

