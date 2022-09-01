One needs to know that fever is one of the ways in which our body fights infection and protects us from different diseases. But no one actually likes to spend the entire day in bed. Here are some of the remedies that can help to provide you some relief from fever.

Fever means a rise in your body temperature. It is normally temporary in nature and usually indicates some kind of illness.

Suffering from fever is an unpleasant experience. When there is a rise in your body temperature, you may spend the entire day feeling fatigued. This may be accompanied by chills and dehydration if your fever is really high.

Chances of getting fever are high especially during a change in the weather. Most people fall sick even after a slight change in the season. A rise in body temperature and headache are some of the most common symptoms of fever.

One needs to know that fever is one of the ways in which our body fights infection and protects us from different diseases. But, no one actually likes to spend the entire day sick in bed. Apart from medicines, there are some natural remedies that can help you feel better.

Here are some of the remedies that can help to provide you some relief from fever:

1. Take a bath in lukewarm water: Lukewarm water helps in bringing the body temperature down. Don’t try to bring down your fever by bathing with cold water. Cold water actually raises your temperature instead of bringing it down.

2. Consume Garlic: Studies suggest that garlic contains diallyl sulfides which are anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal in nature. These properties of garlic help in lowering your body temperature. Crush 1 garlic clove and then add it to a cup of hot water. Leave it for 10 minutes, and then strain. Consume this at least twice a day to break your fever down.

3. Lemon juice: Consuming foods that are high in vitamin C are very useful to treat colds and flu. Oranges and grapefruit can be eaten during a fever, and also on a regular basis, to keep any infections away. Drinking lemon juice in lukewarm water is a good natural remedy for fever.

4. Rice Starch/Water: Rice water is a very famous home remedy to treat viral infections. It helps to detoxify the system and even clears out toxins in the body, thus assisting in treating viral fever. Consume it on an empty stomach.

5. Make your food spicy: Having spicy food is also helpful when you have fever. Try to sprinkle some cayenne pepper on your food. Its main component is capsaicin, which makes you sweat and facilitates rapid blood circulation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.