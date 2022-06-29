From Garlic to Chocolate: Here are 6 food items that increase acidity
Oesophagus is aggravated when we eat some particular food items that cause the symptoms of acidity, and so it is advisable to reduce their consumption or even avoid them to stay fit
We often experience a fiery sensation in the lower chest after having a heavy meal. This happens because of the reflux of food and acid from the stomach into the food pipe called the oesophagus.
There are specific food items that cause the symptoms of acidity, and so it is advisable to reduce their consumption or even avoid them to stay fit.
Here is a list of foods that should be avoided in case you experience acid reflux:
- Fatty Foods - Fatty foods usually lower the pressure on your Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) and delay stomach emptying. Research suggests that this increases the risk for reflux symptoms and for that the total fat influx needs to be reduced.
- Alcoholic Drinks - Alcoholic Drinks including caffeine, alcohol, or carbonation causes the acid to leak up your esophagus and even expand your stomach, moving its contents up against the esophagus. Tea, coffee and soda should also be avoided.
- Spicy foods - Studies have suggested that spicy foods can lead to abdominal pain and burning symptoms if you are suffering from a functional gastrointestinal disorder. A chemical compound called Capsaicin makes food taste spicy that can irritate parts of the esophagus and that can in turn cause acid reflux.
- Garlic - It is believed that when Garlic is eaten in its raw form, it causes heartburn and even upsets the stomach of otherwise healthy people. It leads to acid production that increases the risk of a heartburn.
- Chocolate - Who doesn’t love to eat chocolate but it can also cause acidity. Chocolate consists of caffeine, cocoa, and plant chemicals which can eventually increase your heartburn.
- Fruits and vegetables - Fruits and vegetables are an integral part of your diet but there are certain types that make your acidity symptoms worse including pineapple, tomatoes (and tomato-based foods), garlic, onions and citrus fruits including lemons, oranges and limes.
