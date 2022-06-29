From Garlic to Chocolate: Here are 6 food items that increase acidity

Oesophagus is aggravated when we eat some particular food items that cause the symptoms of acidity, and so it is advisable to reduce their consumption or even avoid them to stay fit

We often experience a fiery sensation in the lower chest after having a heavy meal. This happens because of the reflux of food and acid from the stomach into the food pipe called the oesophagus.

There are specific food items that cause the symptoms of acidity, and so it is advisable to reduce their consumption or even avoid them to stay fit.

Here is a list of foods that should be avoided in case you experience acid reflux: