From flax seeds to amla: Foods to help you fight air pollution
Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and bok choy have sulforaphane, which eliminates benzene from our body
Rising air pollution is causing a wide range of health issues, especially in metro cities like Delhi. These pollutants cause a number of health issues such as chronic airway swelling and irritation. It can also lead to chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, and even heart disease. Furthermore, finer pollutants such as PM2.5 pose the biggest risk as they can easily get into the lungs. So, it becomes absolutely necessary to shield ourselves from harmful pollutants. But, there are some foods that can help us fight the adverse effects of air pollution.
Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared some foods in her recent Instagram post that help in fighting air pollution. She talked about some ‘warrior food’ items that detox our bodies and prevent damage caused by decreasing air quality.
View this post on Instagram
Here are some foods that aid in fighting air pollution, according to Pooja Makhija
Broccoli
Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and bok choy have sulforaphane, which removes benzene from our bodies. Benzene is considered to be one of the highest air pollutants. Broccoli is rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene, which strengthens immunity.
Amla
Amla is rich in vitamin C, which prevents cellular damage caused by environmental toxins. Having vegetable juice with amla added every day is a good way to reduce the harmful effects of exposure to air pollution.
Flax seeds
Flax seeds are high in phytoestrogen compounds and omega-3. Several studies have shown that flax seeds reduce allergic reactions in asthma patients. It also tones down the effects of smog. For best results, have two tablespoons of soaked flaxseeds daily.
Curcumin
Our body produces oxidative stress through exposure to many air pollutants. To reduce this you can increase your intake of curcumin, which is an active ingredient that is found in turmeric. Curcumin is an anti-inflammatory agent as well and prevents infections.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Here are some mistakes to avoid while dieting
Instead of consuming low fat or “diet” foods, try to choose a combination of nutritious and minimally processed foods.
How beauty and fashion trends have blurred the gender roles
All in all, fashion and beauty are ways of expressing oneself. The way to move forward is to deconstruct from set standards and exploring the many options available regardless of the gender
COVID-19 cases surge, some tips to deal with social isolation during pandemic
Remind yourself that you are still connected with others. Call and speak to your friends and family. Get in touch with the help of social media