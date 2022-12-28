Rising air pollution is causing a wide range of health issues, especially in metro cities like Delhi. These pollutants cause a number of health issues such as chronic airway swelling and irritation. It can also lead to chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, and even heart disease. Furthermore, finer pollutants such as PM2.5 pose the biggest risk as they can easily get into the lungs. So, it becomes absolutely necessary to shield ourselves from harmful pollutants. But, there are some foods that can help us fight the adverse effects of air pollution.

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared some foods in her recent Instagram post that help in fighting air pollution. She talked about some ‘warrior food’ items that detox our bodies and prevent damage caused by decreasing air quality.

Watch the video here:

Here are some foods that aid in fighting air pollution, according to Pooja Makhija

Broccoli

Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and bok choy have sulforaphane, which removes benzene from our bodies. Benzene is considered to be one of the highest air pollutants. Broccoli is rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene, which strengthens immunity.

Amla

Amla is rich in vitamin C, which prevents cellular damage caused by environmental toxins. Having vegetable juice with amla added every day is a good way to reduce the harmful effects of exposure to air pollution.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are high in phytoestrogen compounds and omega-3. Several studies have shown that flax seeds reduce allergic reactions in asthma patients. It also tones down the effects of smog. For best results, have two tablespoons of soaked flaxseeds daily.

Curcumin

Our body produces oxidative stress through exposure to many air pollutants. To reduce this you can increase your intake of curcumin, which is an active ingredient that is found in turmeric. Curcumin is an anti-inflammatory agent as well and prevents infections.

