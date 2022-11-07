Building a strong, wide back is necessary if you are looking to round out your physique. While hitting the gym maybe for appearance but that is not always the case. There are several muscles that play important roles and one needs to follow an exercise regime in order to maintain it. So, if you’re looking to test your physical, we’re outlining the best exercises that hit our different muscles. It is to be noted that even if people know about the best exercises for the different back muscles, they end up doing too much volume for some and not enough for the rest. As a result, the body fails to develop the back in a balanced way.

Let’s have a look at some of the exercises that are beneficial for the back:

Deadlift: You may think that deadlifts are for the legs and glutes, but it can strengthen your back too. It is considered to be one of the best compound movements for increasing the size and strength in the back.

Shrugs: Shrugs are easy enough to perform but take some focus to be done correctly. You may use a barbell with a prone grip to maximise the load, and you will be able to bear it during the shrug.

Bent-over-row: There’s a lot of variation possible with the bent-over row, you may use dumbbells, kettlebells, or a barbell to do it. It is an excellent exercise for building the back. While hinging at the hips, bring the weight to your stomach level for engaging the entire posterior chain.

Face Pulls: Face pulls may seem to be really awkward, but are very effective for an upper back workout. The position and movement of face pulls help to retract the shoulder blades, which recruits the traps and rear delts.

Straight arm pull downs: In some of the pulling movements, the limiting factor is the biceps. Since they fatigue before the back, straight-arm pulldowns are an isolation movement that work very nicely for building back width and circumventing the biceps.

