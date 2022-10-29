With the cooler months approaching, we lose more than a few hours of daylight, the comfort of warm weather and our favourite summer fruits and vegetables. But fear not. There are many foods that are easily available and can be enjoyed during this season. They help us keep warm in the cold winter weather and provide the nutrients that we need during that time. In winter, our body requires rich food which provides warmth and nourishment to the body. We need warm foods to fulfil this need. Any vegetable which takes time to grow, and in which the edible part grows beneath the ground’s service is usually warming and a good choice to eat in winter. We bring to you some foods that should definitely be a part of your diet in winter:

Jaggery

Jaggery or gur is famous in India and is usually consumed throughout the year. It helps in improving digestion, purifies the blood and keeps you warm during the winter season. There are a number of health benefits linked to jaggery, such as facilitating metabolism, regulating bowel movements and much more.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are low on calories and high on nutrients. Although they are higher in sugar content than your regular potatoes, their nutritional value is very high. Sweet potatoes are a great source of fibre, vitamin A, and potassium. Regular consumption can help in curing constipation, improving your immunity and reducing inflammation.

Ginger

Are you looking for a natural way to fight viruses in winter? Ginger is your answer. For centuries it has been used to improve digestion, soothe upset stomachs, and boost immune systems.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, making them an ideal food for winter months when cold and flu season is at the peak. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are high in minerals and phytochemicals.

Dates

The lower fat content in dates helps to regulate your weight. They are a powerhouse of nutrients and are very good for people who go to the gym. Regular intake of dates helps to keep the body warm.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.