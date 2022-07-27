From curing dehydration to promoting healthy skin: Some health benefits of Mosambi

While the sweet lemon juice is downright divine, one simply cannot ignore that multi-purpose summer fruit which will quickly refresh you when you squeeze it to make a juice. Whether you consume Mosambi as is or in the form of juice, here are some of its benefits that you simply cannot ignore.

Known for their high vitamin C content, sweet lemons or Mosambis are slightly difficult to eat due to its overabundant seeds and thick rind. While the sweet lemon juice is downright divine, one simply cannot ignore that multi-purpose summer fruit which will quickly refresh you when you squeeze it to make a juice.

Whether you consume Mosambi as is or in the form of juice, here are some of its benefits that you simply cannot ignore:

- Helps to cure dehydration: When you are feeling thirsty and dehydrated, avoid drinking soda and prefer Mosambi juice, because it not only helps to quench thirst but also has important minerals and vitamins, which can reduce the frequency of dehydration and the risks of complications. This is preferred by athletes as it helps to prevent dehydration and muscle cramping.

- Helps in the treatment of Ulcers: One of the benefits of drinking Mosambi juice is that it can help in the treatment of ulcers. It is a natural acidic substance that reacts with the alkalinity of your body and helps to treat stomach ulcers and reduce stomach acid.

- Helps to lose weight: Mosambi juice, which is low in calories and fat, is very beneficial for weight loss. Drinking a mixture of Mosambi juice and honey can help you burn those extra calories.

Celebrity Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared a post on Instagram, highlighting the benefits of sweet lemon where she emphasised on the following benefits:

- Promote healthy skin: Sweet lemon is rich in vitamin C and it is necessary to make collagen, a protein that keeps your skin strong. Moreover, limes are full of antioxidants, which may help to deal with age-related skin changes.

- Lowers the risk of cancer: Mosambi contains limonoids that are believed to lower the risk of certain cancers.

- Aids digestion: Mosambi are known for a high-content value of flavonoids which helps to energise the digestive tract by facilitating secretion of digestive juices, acids and bile. Therefore, it aids with digestion simply by neutralising the acidic digestive juices that are made by the stomach and also eliminates toxins through the excretory system.