From cucumber-peanut to potato-yogurt: Here are six salads to beat your monsoon blues

A delectable and fabulous way to beat monsoon hunger pangs are salads. We know a salad is the last thing that comes to mind when we talk about monsoon, but here are some of the options to beat monsoon blues:

Corn Salad - Butter mixed with boiled corn along with spices is an amazing dish which you can try in cold and rainy climate. Add cheese to the mixture to relish a creamy texture.

Olive Salad - Olives are delicious and give delectable taste when added to your healthy salads. Chop some bell peppers and add some green and black olives into the same bowl. Add chopped cucumber as well for better taste. Add a tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt according to taste.

Cucumber and Peanut Salad - Cucumber is one of the coolest vegetables, so make a salad with cucumber, peanut, and grated unsweetened coconut and try it on a rainy day! Sprinkle a bit of lemon juice to make it tangy.

Tomato, Peach and Goat Cheese Salad - If you are looking to boost your immunity and Vitamin C level then this salad is perfect for you. Peaches bring the sweetness and texture, while tomato gives a slight tang to the concoction. Add some olives, diced red onion, jalapenos and mint leaves to balance the taste. Make a fine paste of mint leaves, olive oil, jalapeno, salt, lemon juice, and mustard powder in the mixer and add this on top of your veggies

Potato-Yogurt Salad - Monsoon season is incomplete without potato recipes. Just boil a few potatoes and add spring onion, whipped yogurt and pineapple to taste.

Watermelon, Feta And Cucumber Salad - Who does not love watermelon? But have you ever eaten it with some delicious feta and crispy cucumber pieces? This salad is very easy to make with some chopped watermelon, mint, honey, cucumber, olive oil and feta for dressing. The watermelon hydrates your body while being a great catalyst in the digestion process.

