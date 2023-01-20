A morning cup of coffee seems to be an essential part of the day for most people as it helps maintain energy levels. But very few people know that it can be used as a component of your skin care routine as well. Coffee is full of powerful antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids that can help to protect against sun damage and fight off free radicals. Not only this, there are a number of other benefits that make coffee a very good skin care ingredient. If you want to give it a try, but are not sure how to use coffee for your skin, read ahead!

Acne treatment: In the case of frequent skin infections, using coffee regularly could help to combat problems caused by harmful bacteria. The chlorogenic acids (CGAs) in coffee are known for both the anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Along with this, the natural exfoliation of coffee grounds can collectively fight acne.

Controls skin aging: Studies have proven the rejuvenating effect of coffee beans. Thanks to their antioxidant properties and anti-inflammatory action, caffeine and chlorogenic acids effectively protect the skin from UV-induced damages. Coffee oil thus helps to combat the effects of photoaging, like wrinkles and discolouration.

Makes the skin smooth and bright: Because of its qualities that help in tissue repair, coffee plays a very important role in regulating cell re-growth. This leads to retained hydration (increased collagen) and enhances skin elasticity.

Eye care: The area around the eye is delicate and needs a lot of care. The anti-inflammatory powers of caffeine helps to reduce under-eye inflammation and redness, making coffee a great ingredient for eye care products.

Protects against the harsh rays of the sun: Ultraviolet rays are harmful and may even cause life-threatening skin diseases. Using caffeine for your skin may protect it from UV carcinogens.

