Hand, foot and mouth disease is a viral infection that is mostly seen in toddlers. The disease is highly communicable and is characterised by painful sores. Symptoms consist of sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is usually caused by coxsackievirus.

However, it is to be noted that there’s no specific treatment for hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Washing your hands frequently and avoiding close contact with people who have hand-foot-and-mouth disease helps to lower the risk of infection. Wiping the nose of an infected child or even changing his/her diapers are some of the ways in which the disease can spread.

Hence, it is advised that you wash your hands thoroughly after you come in contact with the patients.

The infection can affect people of all ages, but it usually happens in children under the age of 5. It is a mild condition that usually goes away on its own within several days.

Here are some of the home remedies to help you deal with it:

Coconut water: Coconut water helps to cool the body and is gentle on the stomach. Coconut water has a range of vitamins, electrolytes, minerals, and antioxidants. The water also contains lauric acid which helps to fight viruses. Drinking coconut water helps to provide relief from the pain in his mouth and also helps to keep his body hydrated. You may freeze coconut water and let your child chew on the frozen cubes to help reduce the pain caused by mouth sores.

Baking soda: Baking soda is an effective treatment for itchy and inflamed skin as it is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Taking a bath with baking soda helps to ease skin discomfort.

Hydrate: One of the biggest issues with hand, foot, and mouth disease is that because of the painful sores in the mouth, children will become dehydrated. Anything that causes discomfort to their mouth will make them resist anything in or around their mouth. Plain water is among the best things for your child, and giving it to them at their preferred temperature is best.

Taking oatmeal bath: Oatmeal is very popular in dermatology because of its impressive anti-inflammatory properties. It helps to soothe the inflammation that accompanies hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

Warm saltwater: Swishing warm salt water in your mouth also helps to relieve the pain linked with mouth blisters and throat sores. You may do this several times a day.

