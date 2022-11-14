With winter just around the corner, it is time to stock up on all the season-specific vegetables. It is a very well-known fact that eating seasonal veggies is necessary to get all types of nutrients for a healthy body. Every veggie has its own unique properties that are a must during a specific season. Winter brings a whole lot of greens with amazing nutritional value. Some vegetables also help to keep you warm. There are a number of veggies that are rich in nutrients and are available only during this time of the year. Here are some winter specific veggies that should definitely be included as part of your seasonal diet:

Carrots: This crisp vegetable is considered to be highly nutritious. Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A by your body. They also improve eyesight.

Broccoli: Another veggie that should be eaten during winters is broccoli. It is recommended for people with high cholesterol and heart patients as it helps to prevent the thickening of arteries. Broccoli is rich in calcium, vitamin K, vitamin C, zinc and selenium. It also keeps your immunity high.

Sweet Potato: A natural source of beta-carotene, shakarkandis or sweet potatoes can be converted into vitamins A and C by your body to boost immunity and metabolism. It helps to keep your blood sugar levels under control.

White radish: White radish is rich in potassium, sodium, Vitamin C and magnesium. It has high water content and is low in calories. It even helps to maintain nerve functions and reduce the risk of flu, cancer and coronary heart disease. One can put it in paratha fillings and vegetables.

Beetroot: Beetroot is known for its detoxifying properties and contains potassium, magnesium, Vitamin B6, and nitrate. It also helps to keep your blood sugar level under control and even reduces premenstrual stress symptoms.

