From boosting digestive health to natural sleeping aid: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains benefits of Kiwi

Kiwi, which is not often considered to be a superfood, is a fruit rich in vitamins and minerals and has a number of health benefits. Consisting of a whole range of nutrients such as fiber, copper, potassium, vitamin C, folate, antioxidants, vitamin K, and vitamin E, the fruit has a sweet and slightly tangy taste with green flesh on its inside.

Kiwi’s skin and seeds are edible but many people choose to peel it off because of its fuzzy texture. These brown fuzzy fruits come with a unique flavour and tropical zing.

Sharing the health benefits of this underrated fruit, celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote, “Known for its vibrant colour and refreshing taste, KIWI is a fruit loved by many. Although this tropical fruit is small, its health benefits are mighty.” She further highlighted the following benefits:

Boost digestive health:

Kiwi stores a good amount of proteolytic enzyme actinides, a protein-dissolving enzyme that improves the digestion of proteins and helps to digest a meal similar to the papain in papaya or bromelain in pineapple. It facilitates smooth digestion.

Natural sleeping aid:

Kiwi contains serotonin that helps promote better sleep. Kiwi consumption can also be beneficial in improving the sleep onset and also reduces the waking time after the onset. It also helps to provide relief from sleep disturbances. The peel of kiwi is one of the important ingredients for making natural sleeping aids.

Supports pregnant women’s health:

Kiwi is a rich source of folate (vitamin B6) which is beneficial for pregnant women because it helps in fetus development, making it healthy. It is also considered to be beneficial for growing children.

For Bone Health:

Folate, magnesium and Vitamin E are the main nutrients in kiwifruit, providing health benefits like bone formation. Vitamin K also plays an integral role in bone mass building by facilitating autotrophic activity in the bone.

