From blueberries to dark chocolate, here are some foods to boost brain function

While green leafy vegetables, eggs and oranges are known to boost brain function, there are some other food products that can also be consumed for improved functioning of the brain.

Our brain is responsible for the optimal functioning of all our vital organs. Therefore, it requires adequate nutrients to keep it in peak working condition.

The food you consume plays a vital role in keeping your brain healthy, improving concentration, giving your memory a boost and so on. While green leafy vegetables, eggs and oranges are known to boost brain function, there are some other food products that can also be consumed for improved functioning of the organ.

From reducing the risk of neurological diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s to improving concentration, these items can improve your brain function a lot. Here are some foods you can eat to boost your brain health:

Blueberries:

Blueberries have numerous health benefits. These berries can improve memory and other cognitive processes in children as well as adults. Blueberries also contain antioxidants that act against oxidative stress and inflammation. This in turn reduces brain aging and the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Nuts and seeds:

Nuts and seeds contain Vitamin E and Omega-3 fatty acids, making them vital for your brain. They also contribute to improving memory and cognitive skills. So munch on some almonds, sunflower seeds or walnuts regularly to give your brain a boost.

Dark chocolate:

Next time you get a craving for dark chocolate, be sure to indulge in the delicious treat. Dark chocolate contains cocoa which is packed with flavonoids, a type of antioxidant. Munching on dark chocolate can stimulate blood flow, improve mood and increase concentration levels.

Turmeric:

The spice contains curcumin, which improves memory, helps new brain cells grow and boosts serotonin and dopamine, which in turns lessens depression.

Tea and Coffee:

Many people cannot start their day properly without their daily dose of caffeine. All tea and coffee lovers will be pleased to know that their favourite beverage can boost brain function. Both tea and coffee improve alertness, performance, focus and memory. They also gives your mood a boost. Regular consumption of coffee in particular has been linked to a reduced risk of neurological diseases over time.