Wondering how to deal with persistent air pollution? Well, there are certain indoor plants that can help you clear the indoor air. But with a large number of options available out there, one needs to know about the air-purifying qualities of these plants. Some scientists suggest that choosing the right plants for your home can help to detoxify your living space. All you need is a little space right inside your home for houseplants that not only add to the ambiance of your house but also clean the air you breathe. Here are some of the best air purification plants that you can plant inside your home:

Aloe Vera: It is very beneficial to plant aloe vera as it not only cleanses the air of benzene and formaldehyde but even absorbs carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. It is a good plant to keep at home as it is short and easy to maintain.

Snake Plant: Place this plant in your bedroom and you are in for a good night’s sleep. It releases oxygen at night, which helps you to breathe better while asleep. It is one of the best plants for cleaning the air of benzene, toluene, formaldehyde, xylene, and trichloroethylene.

English Ivy: The English ivy is a very elegant choice that is also effective for removing harmful chemicals found at your home. It can grow both in full shade and full sun, and is likely to survive for several years.

Golden Pothos: Out of all the air purifying plants India, this is among the most effective air purifiers to combat chemicals like formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, benzene, xylene, and more. It does not require much maintenance and remains green even when kept in the dark.

Spider Plant: This plant quietly battles toxins including carbon monoxide and xylene, a solvent commonly used in the printing and rubber industries. If there are pets at home, this is one of the few houseplants which is not toxic for animals.

