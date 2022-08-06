Hair loss is a common issue that affects both men and women. Here are some of the best home remedies that one can try.

Hair loss is one of the common issues that affect both men and women equally. Those who are losing 50 to 100 strands of hair per day need not worry as that much hair fall is considered to be normal. But if you are losing more than that, then it is high time you pay attention to both your hair and scalp. Apart from hereditary hair fall problems, there are several other reasons for excessive hair loss like stress, hormonal imbalance, nutritional deficiency, aging, scalp infection, air pollution and insufficient circulation of blood; among others. We have listed down a few easy home remedies that can work wonders for you in the early stages of this problem. Check the list below:

-Bhringaraj: It is commonly known as false daisy. It is believed to prevent aging and will work wonders for your tresses. The Bhringaraj leaves can be soaked in oil overnight and then boiled, after which the oil can be applied to your hair once it cools down. This will prevent hair fall and greying.

-Brahmi: It is a medicinal herb for treating dry scalp and preventing hair fall. The powder of brahmi leaves can be soaked in oil for a long time and boiled later. The oil can then be massaged well on the head to help prevent hair fall.

-Five-Leaved Chaste Tree: It is a small plant that possesses many noteworthy properties. Those facing problems with hair loss can soak the leaves in oil and boil them to prepare a medicinal mix. Once it cools down, the oil can be used as a home remedy for excessively damaged locks.

-Sesame Oil: This special oil is linked to the healthy growth of hair. Another name for sesame oil is gingelly oil. Regular application of sesame oil can help prevent hair fall to a great extent.

-Aloe Vera: Aloe vera includes vitamins A, C and E that promote healthy cell growth and shiny locks. The juice of aloe vera can be used as a hair mask to prevent hair fall and rejuvenate your tresses.

-Amla or Indian gooseberry: This fruit is considered to be a miracle cure for hair fall. It stimulates hair growth quickly and also improves the quality of your tresses. The powdered Amla can be boiled in coconut oil or any other oil. After cooling, the mixture can be massaged well on the scalp to prevent hair fall.

-Hibiscus: This is a perfect remedy for hair fall and dandruff. This plant helps strengthen hair roots and prevents scalp infections. The paste of hibiscus flowers can be mixed with any oil and applied to your tresses to prevent hair fall and thinning of hair.

