From alcohol consumption to caffeine dependency, habits that hasten ageing

While aging is inevitable, there are ways to slowdown its impact on the body and mind. And a healthy diet and regular exercise are germane to it. Similarly, there are habits and practices which can hasten premature aging. Here are some of the factors which can make you age faster:

Alcohol consumption and smoking: Alcohol can hasten skin ageing. Consuming it on a regular basis also affects the functioning of several organs. Smoking results in faster wear and tear of various organs. It can also lead to cancer.

Lack of sleep: Sleep is necessary to keep oneself fresh and active. Studies say that a human being spends 26 years of his life sleeping. But nowadays, there are many people who don’t have a fixed sleeping routine. Staying awake at night can affect the functions of different organs and lead to premature aging.

Unhealthy diet: Eating unhealthy food can increase your weight and raise base cholesterol levels. It also lowers your metabolism rate and can lead to diabetes. Our body needs nutrients to work at its best, so following a healthy diet is vital.

Stress: Stress fuelled by work pressure and interpersonal issues has become a constant companion of our daily life but we should learn to avoid it. It can affect our metabolism rate, body weight and mental health as well. These factors have a major role in premature aging.

Lack of exercise: Exercise can be a perfect counter-attack against any kind of health issue. Lack of routine exercise may result in diabetes, cholesterol, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc.

Sedentary lifestyle: Sitting is inevitable for people with a desk job. But they should also take necessary breaks and do exercises to make their blood circulation smoother. Walking and stretching can be beneficial.

Caffeine dependency: Many of us have the habit of having tea or coffee multiple times on a hectic day. But more consumption of caffeinated drinks can affect our mental and physical health.

Sun exposure: Sunlight is good for our skin but frequent and harsh daylight can increase the risk of skin cancer. It may cause wrinkles and faster skin ageing.

