With 6 August nearing, the Friendship festival is basking in high spirits. The first Sunday of August is marked annually as Friendship Day in India. However, what is crucial to understand is that more important than having external friends, it is a necessity to establish a close relationship with one’s own health first. Looking at the opportune time of the monsoon season to make Internet users and the general public aware of the benefits of seasonal food items, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to her Instagram to shed light on ‘three foods that are your friends this season.’

“Khushi, Tripti and Shanti,” she explains, a good diet on your plate is important to attain these in life. The clip shows Diwekar seated beside a white board with points jotted on it. She starts with a sense of calm, taking everything into perspective one at a time.

She began the list by focusing on “maka”, popularly known as ‘Makai or corn’. The nutritionist suggested it could be consumed in a variety of ways. Either by boiling it or roasting it with salt and spices. Diwekar urged all to savour the grain at least once or twice a week as “patice, butta or kadhi.”

Furthermore, she explained the significance of “wild and uncultivated vegetables”, also called “neglected and underutilised species.” She addressed them as friends who prefer to stay “low profile” and people don’t realise about them until they go extinct. Vegetables like “kodu, patrode and lingdi” come under such types. Although it is recommended that people consume whatever is available in your area, she said. She explained that these vegetables can be consumed at breakfast, as a dish, or as a pickle and should be enjoyed frequently.

Lastly, she advised people to relish that “childhood friend” that comes as a guilty pleasure in the form of ‘pakode, bhaji or fritters.’ She suggested eating them “once every month if not once every week.” Some common varieties of pakoras included “ajwain, aloo, pyaz or paneer”. She said that people can have 4 to 5 pieces of fritters when they are steaming hot and have them with masala tea while enjoying the rain.

Similarly, in life as with food, she concluded that incorporating these three foods can help you be “friends with yourself.”

Earlier, the nutritionist suggested top tips on reaping health benefits of fruits. She suggested eating the fruits individually rather than mixing them up. They can be taken at the first meal, mid-meal, or after a workout. Most importantly, it is necessary to chew them instead of juicing them.