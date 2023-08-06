As Friendship Day 2023 approaches, it’s the perfect opportunity to reconnect and cherish moments with your buddies. Celebrate this special day by planning a get-together at some incredible restaurants across metro cities, and make it a memorable Friendship Day getaway.

Mumbai:

In the bustling city of Mumbai, Cafe 49 in Juhu offers a friendly and cozy ambiance, ideal for heart-to-heart conversations and laughter-filled moments with both old and new friends. Another great hangout spot in Bandra is Bloom Cafea, where you can enjoy their all-new in-house Espresso Blend made from 100 per cent Arabica coffee beans while chatting away with your friends for hours.

Delhi-NCR-Gurugram:

If you happen to be in Delhi-NCR-Gurugram, The Grammar Room, with its minimalist yet charming setting and scenic views of Delhi Ridge foliage through large glass windows, provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of wine and food with your friends. For a Spanish-themed culinary experience, head to Soul, an enchanting restaurant and bar located in Central Delhi, where traditional dishes with innovative twists will tantalise your taste buds. And if you’re craving Asian flavors, don’t miss out on VietNom’s new outpost in Gurugram.

Kolkata:

Talking about food and friendship, how can we forget Kolkata? In Kolkata, The Bhawanipur House, a 150-year-old bungalow with a confectionery, tea tasting room, and live pizza kitchen, is a picture-perfect choice for an Instagram-worthy cafe experience. For a touch of history, Mocambo, one of the city’s oldest establishments, offers a warm ambiance and a menu that has remained unchanged since its beginning.

Bangalore:

Bangalore is not just known for its pubs, but also for its beautiful cafés as well. Bangalore beckons with its unique offerings, including Dyu Art Cafe, where a pleasing and calm ambiance inside a local house creates a homely environment to enjoy organic and fresh food. Cafe Noir, on the other hand, boasts a posh yet casual French cuisine setting with delicious bakery aromas permeating the modest interior.

Chennai:

If you’re in Chennai and dreaming of a meal with a beach view, head to Shiraz Art Cafe, where the stunning location and delectable meals are a perfect combination. In case you want a sky-view, rooftop vibe, the Azzuri Bay Cafe’s rooftop setting provides an ideal spot for a casual evening or a romantic date night. With a wide variety of both South and North Indian dishes, especially seafood, to savor, you are sure in for a great time.

So, this Friendship Day, take the time to relish the memories of good old times with your friends. Explore as many cafes as you can and make the most of this wonderful occasion to strengthen your bond and create new cherished moments. Happy Friendship Day!