Friendship Day 2023: From scented candles to self-care kits, these thoughtful gift ideas can make your day extra special

The first Sunday of August is commemorated annually as Friendship Day in India. The event which falls on 6 August, this year, is an occasion to celebrate the bond of true companionship and the joys associated with it in one’s life. While giving a gift to someone is not an ideal way to quantify love, it is also true that one makes invaluable efforts only for those they care deeply about. Giving a few ideas about the same, below are a few creative and exciting ideas that can help one realise the bond of other’s presence in their life.

Take a look:

Personalised gifts with an emotional touch

The set of customised gifts based on the receiver’s liking are most likely to become one of their favourites. Along with adding a personal touch, the gift also attaches an emotional depth to it. A photo frame, a hand-painted piece of art along with a short letter tagged with it, will bring a smile to your friend’s face without an inch of doubt.

Self Care Kits or Makeup Kits

Based on your friends’ choices, you can present them with the kits suitable to their needs. While your male friends can be gifted grooming self-care kits, you can purchase make-up kits for your female friends. Since the kits are set to be used on a regular basis, it is definitely going to be difficult for them to forget who gave them the gift in the first place.

Perfumes or scented bottles

A delightfully pleasing perfume does wonders for a person’s bond as to their life. People are known for their odours. You can gift both your male and female friends a perfume they usually put or through your gift, you can make them explore something new.

Home decor items

Now, more than ever people love spending money on an impressive showpiece or home decor item. The gift would not only add to the personal spaces’ beauty but sent a constant reminder about the person who gifted it. The most gifted options include Buddha, Ganesha or carved elephants, that spread positivity in the home’s environment.

Scented candles

One can never underestimate the power of beautifully scented and aromatic candles. The rich variety of options available can leave people baffled. However, that also comes with its own advantages as people can gift them based on their friends’ tastes.

Flowers or Plants

The simple essence of flowers and plants can make someone’s day, as these mute creatures are enough to bring joy to anyone’s heart. A bouquet of yellow or red flowers can make you or a friend realize how much they mean to you. Yellow color represents brotherhood and camaraderie whereas red symbolises love.