Friendship Day 2023: From Atrangi Yaari to Yaariyan, songs you can dedicate to your BFF

Music has a deep association with memories. One song can instantly transport you back to where you were, the people you were with, as well as the emotions associated with that memory. This experience, where that piece of music brings back several thousand recollections from the past is a very common experience and scientists have termed it ‘music-evoked autobiographical memory.’ With Friendship Day 2023 approaching on 6 August, the first Sunday of August, one can take out time to dedicate that special song to their friends to enliven memories. Rest assured, it will breathe life into those silent piled-up recollections of the past.

Check out songs that have celebrated friendship for decades as you hop from one event in your life to the next.

Atrangi Yaari from Wazir

The song was voiced by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. The lyrics of the song from the 2016 film ‘Wazir’ show an unwavering trust in friendship, such that it says, “Saari meri fikrein, Tere aage aake haari” meaning “All my worries have turned meaningless infront of your friendship.”

Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe from 3 Idiots

Sung by Sonu Nigam, the song is an ode to friendship, as portrayed in the 2009 movie ‘3 Idiots’ starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and R. Madhavan. In the lyrics, a friend is challenged to break free from the close relationship of friendship and expresses belief in the other’s failure to do so.

Dil Chahta Hai from Dil Chahta Hai

The song is an ode to the close proximity between three friends separated after college due to their different approaches to relationships. The 2001-hit song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Yaariyaan from Cocktail

“Alvida yaara alvida,” starts the song from the 2012 movie ‘Cocktail.’ The song showcases an entangled love triangle getting in the way of deep friendships. The plot revolves around 3 friends starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Though they are happy for a while, their lives get complicated when one falls in love with another, leaving behind the third.

Jaane Kyun from Dostana

“If you’re around, I’ll be alright” describes the song’s gist from the 2008 movie ‘Dostana.’ The peppy song makes one dance to its tunes and no other song could do more justice to a friendship based on deep reliance, trust and confidence that even when things turn wrong, I know you will make them alright.

Without a doubt, music brings back memories of events, people and places from our past. From major life events like school graduation and college farewell to Master’s convocation or a wedding or funeral, these notes and scales are etched in one’s memory forever. They are most likely to leave ever-lasting effects on minds, bodies and emotions.