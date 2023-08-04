Friendship Day is all about celebrating the beautiful bonds you share with our friends and cherishing the memories you create together. And what better way to do that than embarking on an exciting adventure to some of the most incredible and budget-friendly destinations in India? There is nothing better than planning a trip with your besties. This Friendship Day, 6 August, try to take a break from your hectic life and spend some time with your buddies on a trip. From the Valley of Flowers to Gangtok, here are some beautiful places you can explore together.

Valley of Flowers: One amazing destination for Friendship Day is the enchanting Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand. Visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site with your friends in August will leave you mesmerized. It’s the perfect monsoon getaway, with affordable accommodations and fantastic trekking opportunities for nature enthusiasts and budget travellers alike. Ladakh: For those seeking a road trip filled with awe-inspiring landscapes, Ladakh is a dream come true. With its sandy and snowy Himalayan vistas, it’s a must-visit destination with your best friends. The breath-taking views, serene mountains, and rich cultural heritage will leave you spellbound. Gokarna: If relaxing by beautiful beaches is your idea of a perfect time with friends, then Gokarna in Karnataka is the place to be. This charming town is famous for its pristine beaches, offering you days filled with swimming, sunbathing, and exploring numerous temples and shrines. Kerala: Kerala, often referred to as “God’s own country,” boasts of picturesque beaches and lush green hills, making it an ideal destination to rejuvenate and unwind with your pals. From swimming to boating and exploring temples and palaces, Kerala offers a plethora of experiences to create lasting memories. Goa: The mention of Goa might sound cliché, but it remains an irresistible destination for beach lovers and party enthusiasts. This Friendship Day, unleash your inner Dil Chahta Hai fan and plan a trip to Goa.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: From jet boating around Havelock Islands to diving into the vibrant Indian Ocean, this vacation spot guarantees you some thrills. The pristine waters surrounding the islands also boast of a spectacular variety of coral reefs and marine life.

Manali: Imagine the picturesque hills of Manali, and you are enjoying a cup of tea (or coffee) with your friends amidst the scenery. Tempting, isn’t it? Well, Manali a lively destination perfect for you and your amigos.

Gangtok: One of the most underrated and unique cities of India in the Sikkimese capital. This city caters to all kinds of travelers – from foodies to adventure seekers and nature lovers. With a plethora of activities and scenic beauty, your journey here will be packed with unforgettable memories.

Rishikesh: Discover the spiritual and adventurous side of Rishikesh through Ganga Aarti and yoga. You can opt for some thrills with river rafting, and camping.

Amritsar: Immerse yourself in the local culture of Amritsar and witness the beauty of the Golden Temple. This is one of a kind feeling that you and your friends will remember for life. Don’t miss the flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border.

Puducherry: Looking for an exciting and safe getaway with your girlfriends? Puducherry is the perfect choice. With its captivating French-style architecture, sun-kissed shorelines, and serene beaches, this place offers a delightful escape. Enjoy scenic cruises and beach campfires with music and marshmallows for a memorable vacation.