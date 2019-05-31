Four new Harry Potter books, themed around subjects at Hogwarts, set for release in 2019

Pottermore Publishing is launching new Harry Potter books as non-fiction e-book shorts, called the Harry Potter: A Journey Through… series. The digital publisher announced this on 24 May:

Ever wondered where magic really came from? Introducing the Harry Potter: A Journey Through... non-fiction eBook shorts, adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic and inspired by the @britishlibrary exhibition of the same name. https://t.co/bsp3X6QTMy pic.twitter.com/FDXIxUKlih — Pottermore (@pottermore) May 24, 2019

The series is an adaptation of the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic and is inspired by the British Library’s exhibition of the same name. It will afford readers a deeper dive into the history of magic and each short is themed around a different Hogwarts subject. They will be accompanied by the drawings of London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason, other notes and sketches, and manuscript pages.

The e-books are titled Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures. The first two of the series will be out on 27 June. According to syfy.com the third will release on 25 July and the last on 22 August.

The initial release of the e-books will be in English, French, Italian and German and are available for pre-order on Amazon and Apple. According to the website’s official statement, the four reads will “take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories”, adding that they “are a chance to absorb the colourful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form – perfect for the train or whatever Muggle transport you prefer.”

Potterheads have had no shortage of Harry Potter material to delve into. After the books and films, there followed a theme park, the Broadway musical, the official interactive website and e-books and audiobooks. The franchise will also premiere a new augmented reality game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite later in the year.