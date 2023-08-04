Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top smartphone brands offer huge discounts ahead of Independence Day

The e-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its much-awaited Big Saving Days Sale, just ahead of Independence Day. The sale is live now and will continue until 9 August, offering amazing deals on top smartphones, along with additional card discounts. Here are some of the fantastic offers on smartphones you wouldn’t want to miss:

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Both models are available at reduced prices during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Launched in September last year, the iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and ceramic shield protection. It is resistant to spills and splashes. Moreover, Flipkart is even offering the iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs 56,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: A major player in the smartphone market, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also gets a significant price cut during the sale. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 29,999, down from its original price of Rs 74,999. Kotak Mahindra and ICICI Bank cardholders can enjoy even lower prices.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G: With a listed price of Rs 27,999, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is now available at a discounted rate of Rs 23,999. This powerful device boasts 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, providing ample space for up to 3,000 photos. The E Mediatek Dimensity 1080 with Octa Core ensures the device has a powerful performance, while the 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera capture stunning images. The phone flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display and packs a reliable 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Pixel 6A: Offering a whopping 40 per cent discount, the Pixel 6A is now available for a discounted price of Rs 25,999. Powered by the Google Tensor processor, this phone boasts of a 4410mAh battery and features a 12.2 MP + 12 MP camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, with its innovative foldable design, fits easily into your pocket. Under the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the device is valued at Rs 49,999. It comes with 8GB RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB ROM.

These incredible offers can be further enhanced with card discounts and an exchange policy.