Staying warm when it is cold outside is not just about comfort, but more about keeping yourself safe. Being cautious about your health is an essential part of protecting yourself from extreme weather. It can cause a greater risk, including risks of hypothermia, car accidents, frostbite and carbon monoxide poisoning. Although many of us may not be ready for the winter, it is best to be prepared for the hazards of the season and you will be more likely to stay safe and healthy when temperatures outside start to fall. Here are some of the tips to help you prepare for it:

Maintain your car

Prepare your car for the winter. Ask a professional to check your vehicle’s antifreeze levels, heater and defroster. Install good winter tires and ensure that they have enough tread.

Wear warm clothes

Leave your house with several layers of loose-fitting clothes. The air trapped between a sweater or coat helps to retain your body heat and keep you warm. Wear clothes that are made of wool, as they can hold in more heat than anything made from cotton.

Protect your fingers and toes

Keep your fingers, earlobes, toes and the tip of your nose covered when you move out. These areas are at high risk for frostbite if they are not properly protected. Wear mittens instead of gloves to keep yourself warm.

Don’t keep a generator inside the house

Don’t use a generator inside a home, even if doors and windows are open. Keep portable generators outside, away from windows and away from your houses since it is a leading cause of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Wear Sunglasses

If you are walking in the snow during the day, wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the glare. Make sure to dress in colours other than white and to wear something reflective to alert drivers about your presence. Don’t walk too close to roadways, especially near icy areas where drivers may lose control of their vehicles.

