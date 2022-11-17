Winter is almost here. The season brings with it shorter days and longer nights, which in turn gives rise to a number of diseases that we can catch due to a weak immune system. The cold days can be really challenging if you do not focus on your health. There are plenty of preparations that can help keep you healthy during this time of the year. From getting enough sleep to eating healthy and exercising, there are a number of things that you can do to stay fit. Here are some of the tips that you can follow to stay on top of your health this winter:

Eat healthily: Eat food that is rich in vitamin C. It helps to keep your immune system strong and healthy in the winter season. Try including more fruits and veggies like lemons, capsicum, kiwifruit, and broccoli in your meals. Exercise properly: Many people feel very lethargic during winter. People usually find it challenging to stick to their exercise plans in the season, but there are a number of ways to stay active and warm. An exercise routine in winter is really important as it helps you fight seasonal flu. Ensure adequate sleep: Many people don’t get enough sleep. During the winter, you may feel like sleeping in for the whole season, but you should try sticking to your regular sleeping patterns. You may be tempted to lie in bed in the morning because it is cold, but this can be harmful to your sleep patterns. Avoid going to bed immediately after dinner as it can have a negative impact on your sleep. Stay active indoors: Join a physical activity program. There are a lot of indoor activities that you can do like yoga, bowling, dancing and so on. The key is to make your winter activity enjoyable and social. You may even try a local indoor swimming pool. Reduce your stress: The winter months also mean the stress of the wedding season and attending several festive events, so make sure to take time for meditation and breathing exercises.

