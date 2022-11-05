In today’s fast-paced world, all of us fail to manage time effectively and are forced to consume foods that are easily available but are less healthy. Our poor health is therefore a result of poor dietary patterns. Our diets lack the right nutrients as our body is filled with trans fats and other things it does not need. All of us know that our body needs a proper diet and regular exercise for optimal health, but if you are leaving out the key ingredients in your foods, like magnesium or iron, you may face a nutritional deficiency. Increasing the intake of such vitamins and minerals is not so easy, but you can start consuming more fruits and vegetables to balance it out.

Let’s have a look at some of the ways to prevent nutritional deficiencies:

Focus on Protein

Try to eat more protein-rich foods like organic eggs and chicken, and even plant sources like legumes and nuts. Consume at least two protein-rich servings in a day.

Say no to processed food

Hyperactivity in children is usually related to issues with the digestive system. Excessive amounts of sugar and salt are the main causes of hyperactivity. Kids who suffer from hyperactivity should be kept away from different kinds of processed foods.

Choose a high-quality multivitamin

We need to know that multivitamins supplement a healthy diet and don’t replace it. It helps to fill the nutritional gaps in your diet So, choose your supplement wisely.

Consume Omega 3 fats

Get healthy Omega 3 fats from fish, flax seed or oil, olive oil, coconut oil, avocado, seeds and nuts. Eating these lowers the risk of depression, inflammation, and heart-threatening triglycerides.

Include fibres

Another overlooked food group consists of fibres or the indigestible part of fruits and vegetables which contain cellulose. They are very much necessary for the health of the intestine. Other than this, they help to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes and protect the body from fluctuations in insulin levels after consuming sugary food.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.