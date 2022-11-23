Though winter is a welcoming change after a scorching summer, freezing in cold is an unwelcoming feeling. As the temperature starts to take dip, there are a number of things you can do to reduce your heating bills. In most cases, we end up paying more than we should to heat our place. You need to know that not all solutions need to be complex and costly.

So here are some of the simple tips to keep your home warm in a cost-efficient way, just when we all gear up for the foggy days.

Use Rugs

In winter, try to prevent your feet from getting extremely cold. Keep your toes warm by keeping the warmest and most comfortable rugs on your floor. It will also keep the temperature inside your house up and will provide good insulation.

Move the Sofa

You may like placing your sofa in front of the radiator, but by moving it away from the radiator, hot air can circulate freely. The same is the case with your curtains or drying clothes, keep them away from the radiator so that you can get the maximum benefit.

Change the direction of your ceiling fan

We probably don’t switch on the ceiling fan when it is cold outside. But you can actually keep your house warm and for that, you need to reverse your fan’s rotation to push cool air upward to help it mix with the rising heat. The mixed air will then spread downward, making you feel warmer.

Cover your kitchen hood

It helps to clear the air when you are cooking, but your kitchen hood can become a passageway for cold air to get inside your house. Avoid that by covering the kitchen hood when it is not in use to mitigate leaks and keep the warm air inside.

Reflect the heat

Radiator panels are affordable, easy to install, and even ensure that heat from your radiators warms up your room and not the walls. They work by reflecting the heat back into your room.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.