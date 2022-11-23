Five ways to keep your place warm during winters
We probably don’t switch on the ceiling fan when it is cold outside. But you can actually keep your house warm and for that, you need to reverse your fan's rotation to push cool air upward to help it mix with the rising heat
Though winter is a welcoming change after a scorching summer, freezing in cold is an unwelcoming feeling. As the temperature starts to take dip, there are a number of things you can do to reduce your heating bills. In most cases, we end up paying more than we should to heat our place. You need to know that not all solutions need to be complex and costly.
So here are some of the simple tips to keep your home warm in a cost-efficient way, just when we all gear up for the foggy days.
Use Rugs
In winter, try to prevent your feet from getting extremely cold. Keep your toes warm by keeping the warmest and most comfortable rugs on your floor. It will also keep the temperature inside your house up and will provide good insulation.
Move the Sofa
You may like placing your sofa in front of the radiator, but by moving it away from the radiator, hot air can circulate freely. The same is the case with your curtains or drying clothes, keep them away from the radiator so that you can get the maximum benefit.
Change the direction of your ceiling fan
We probably don’t switch on the ceiling fan when it is cold outside. But you can actually keep your house warm and for that, you need to reverse your fan’s rotation to push cool air upward to help it mix with the rising heat. The mixed air will then spread downward, making you feel warmer.
Cover your kitchen hood
It helps to clear the air when you are cooking, but your kitchen hood can become a passageway for cold air to get inside your house. Avoid that by covering the kitchen hood when it is not in use to mitigate leaks and keep the warm air inside.
Reflect the heat
Radiator panels are affordable, easy to install, and even ensure that heat from your radiators warms up your room and not the walls. They work by reflecting the heat back into your room.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
From Tulsi to Aloe Vera; Five plants with medicinal benefits that can be grown at home
Lavender helps to improve mood disorder, boost sleep and may even have a positive impact on your skin health
From Stuffed grilled sandwich to Chicken Salad Wrap: 5 recipes to make with leftovers
Since in Indian households, Chapatis are abundantly available and their absence would be terrible at our dinner tables, but when the extra ones are left in casseroles, one often tends to give it to someone or sometimes even wastes them
5 beauty tips for winter brides
Applying facial oils to your skin is very beneficial. Using cold-pressed essential oils help you lock in the moisture and even replenish your skin