About 11 per cent of Americans experience a panic attack every year, according to Cleveland Clinic. Not only this, but around 2 to 3 per cent of them end up developing panic disorder. Panic attack not only appears scary but chances are really high that they might hit the patient seriously. With a panic attack, a person is always on the verge of life or death, as it lasts from 5-20 minutes and can even extend up to one hour. People can find it very difficult to differentiate between panic and anxiety attacks and it is even harder to identify the time a panic attack will last for. Therefore, staying alert with precautions becomes extremely crucial, when you are around a person who goes through the condition. Such precautions will always help a person feel more in control and make such attacks easier to manage.

Here are some of the tips to manage a panic attack:

Go for counselling

Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and other types of counselling help people who undergo panic attacks and suffer from panic disorders. CBT helps you to change the way you see challenging situations and even helps you in finding new ways to deal with these challenges as they arise.

Try to be calm

Several experts have often claimed that staying calm in such scenarios, is one of the best ways to overcome, or shall say handle the situation rightly. One needs to gently inform the patient that they are experiencing a panic attack, which can often appear like a heart attack, and that is why putting it into the conscious is necessary. In addition, informing them about the condition also eases the tension and the symptoms.

Find a peaceful spot

Some triggering sights and sounds can severely increase the intensity of a panic attack. It should be kept in mind that one needs to find a peaceful spot. Therefore, leaving a busy room or leaning against a nearby wall should be the foremost priority. You can honestly calm yourself by sitting in a quiet place, as this would help you create some mental space, and it will make it easier for you to focus on breathing and other coping strategies.

Shift your focus

Undergoing panic attacks may rush a chain of thoughts in your mind, which might result in negative thoughts. Rather than thinking about disaster or death, you should try concentrating on something else like looking at a flower or something that interests or comforts you.

Be reassuring and compassionate

In such scenarios, talking to the patient in a supportive manner is the most helpful thing that you can do. Assure the person, struggling with a panic attack that you will be with them as long as they need you. Your ability to offer reassurance actually goes a long way, as it helps in reminding them that they are not alone.

