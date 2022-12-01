The cold weather outside may bring discomfort but the soul-satisfying treats that we can try for our evenings are something that everyone looks forward to. Soups are among the most common winter comfort foods and if you don’t like eating your veggies, you can turn them into soup. Many soup recipes are there for us but the ingredients may not always be present in our pantry. Whether you are suffering from a cough or simply want a quick dinner, this food item always comes to your rescue. Here are some of the soup recipes that you should surely try this winter season:

Broccoli and Almond Soup : For a nutritious and light dinner, nothing is better than soup. Wintertime meals should be high on broccoli and almonds, which are very simple to prepare in the form of a soup. This dish is known for combining the health benefits of broccoli and the flavour of almonds.

Urad and Chana Dal Soup: This simple and quick dal soup is filled with the goodness of different types of dal including urad and chana. Boil the dal with tomatoes and onions and convert them into a thick paste, which is then to be seasoned with green chillies and pepper.

Pumpkin Soup : Nothing is better than a cold night cuddled up with a soup that satisfies your soul to the core. This is a classic winter dish that is loved by the whole family. This is one of the tastiest soups that you will ever have.

Beetroot Soup: It is a must to have beetroot in winter, and it is packed with several nutrients. You may combine it with bottle gourd and a lot of spices. Add a hint of salt and pepper to give it an extra kick. Beetroot soup can both be served hot or cold.

Red Lentil Soup: Add flavour to your winters with this recipe. You may have it with naan as well.

