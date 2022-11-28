Five natural remedies for dry skin in winters

Winter is here and as temperatures continue to drop around the country, people are donning woollens and using thick blankets at home. But the most common characteristic of winter is dry skin. Each season has its own skincare requirements that cannot be ignored. As we grow older, our skin becomes even more sensitive and demands to be nurtured on a daily basis in order to keep it healthy. Dry skin, when ignored, can cause flakiness, bleeding, itching, and scars. It is important to avoid aggravating dry skin and the best way to do that is by using some daily use ingredients that are easily available at home.

Let’s have a look at some of them:

Aloe Vera: The gel present inside aloe vera is very popular for having skin-healing properties. It is used in a number of skincare products, but it is very much effective when applied directly as well. Check how your skin responds to aloe vera before we apply it regularly.

The gel present inside aloe vera is very popular for having skin-healing properties. It is used in a number of skincare products, but it is very much effective when applied directly as well. Check how your skin responds to aloe vera before we apply it regularly. Milk and Cream: Milk or malai are among the best natural moisturisers out there. Massaging your skin with a bit of fresh cream or full cream milk can leave it moisturised.

Milk or malai are among the best natural moisturisers out there. Massaging your skin with a bit of fresh cream or full cream milk can leave it moisturised. Coconut Oil: Coconut Oil is a natural moisturiser, which is easily accessible. It not only makes your hair smoother, but is also a moisturiser because it fills the spaces between skin cells and creates a smooth surface. The oil can be used daily on eyes and around your mouth, where wrinkles are usually most prominent.

Coconut Oil is a natural moisturiser, which is easily accessible. It not only makes your hair smoother, but is also a moisturiser because it fills the spaces between skin cells and creates a smooth surface. The oil can be used daily on eyes and around your mouth, where wrinkles are usually most prominent. Ripe Banana and Honey: Both banana and honey are known for moisturising properties but due to the anti-bacterial properties of honey, this remedy also helps to prevent infections and allergies that may occur because of dry skin. Prepare a face mask using banana and honey as this would moisturise your skin leaving it softer.

Both banana and honey are known for moisturising properties but due to the anti-bacterial properties of honey, this remedy also helps to prevent infections and allergies that may occur because of dry skin. Prepare a face mask using banana and honey as this would moisturise your skin leaving it softer. Mayonnaise and Baby Oil: Mayonnaise also has moisturising properties. Adding baby oil to it will make the pack better. The fragrance may not be good as other masks but it is quite easy and quick to make.

