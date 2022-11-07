Five lifestyle habits that make us more prone to diabetes

Age or a family history of diabetes can have an impact on your chances of developing the disease, but few remember that your lifestyle plays an equally important role. When you are healthy, your pancreas releases insulin to help your body store and use sugar from the food you eat. Diabetes occurs when this function gets affected. A proper diet, along with healthy lifestyle habits and medication, can be helpful in managing type 2 diabetes. Be sure to seek your health professional’s advice before you decide on any kind of lifestyle changes. Here are some of the lifestyle habits that cause diabetes:

High calorie diet: Calorie consumption may cause weight gain , and makes us prone to type 2 diabetes. Calories should be consumed in accordance with your daily routine. Hence people who do less exercise should consume less calories.

Less exposure to sunlight: It is not very easy to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful cancer-causing rays, but not exposing yourself to sunlight may put you at risk for diabetes. People with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to get type 2 diabetes. Researchers believe vitamin D plays a role in the proper functioning of the pancreas.

Smoking: This is another reason to give up cigarettes: Smokers are 30 to 40 percent more susceptible to developing diabetes than nonsmokers. Heavy smokers are at an even greater risk.

Less exercise: Studies have shown the benefits of exercise for good cardio-respiratory health, but it is also integral in delaying the onset of diabetes in people who have a family history of the disease.

Heavy dinner: After a long day, digging into a heavy dinner is very common. Dinner is the only time when we are not rushing to get a thousand things done. Thus we may consume more calories then and if that happens, the chances that it may have a negative impact on our bodies. So, keep your meals light and healthy.

