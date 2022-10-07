Five home remedies to get rid of bags under eyes

Bags under the eyes are usually a cosmetic issue and don’t require medical treatment. There are some easily accessible home remedies which can be very helpful in the removal of puffiness under your eyes. Some of the common causes that can lead to their appearance are aging, sun exposure, genetics, chronic fatigue, eczema, and pigmentation issues. Eating too much salty foods can also lead to this problem as it causes one to retain water, which leads to swelling. The puffiness around your eyes can be annoying, but it doesn’t affect your health or vision. It’s not a medical problem, but sometimes, it can be a symptom of an underlying medical issue like thyroid. In such cases, always consult a doctor.

Here are some methods that can be beneficial for removing bags under your eyes:

Use a cool compress

Take a clean washcloth and then use cool water to wet it. Apply the damp washcloth on the skin around and under your eyes for a few minutes while putting some light pressure on it.

Maintain proper sleep schedule

Most of the adult humans need seven to nine hours of sleep per day. So, make sure that your sleep schedule is proper.

Apply tea bags

Caffeinated tea bags can be used for reducing dark circles and bags. Caffeine includes powerful antioxidants and can increase the blood flow to your skin. Take two tea bags, and steep them for three to five minutes. Put the tea bags in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. After this, squeeze out the extra liquid and apply to the area under your eyes. Leave the tea bags on for a period of 15 to 30 minutes.

Stay hydrated

Water makes up about 60 per cent of our body weight. So, it is no wonder that dehydration can lead to bags appearing under your eyes. For men, experts recommend taking 13 cups of fluids per day, while for women 9 cups are advisable, as per a report in Healthline.

Quit smoking

Smoking can worsen the problem of puffiness around your eyes. So, if you are a smoker, then quitting will be a very beneficial decision. Smoking depletes vitamin C from your body, which is responsible for healthy collagen in your skin.

