Five easy hacks to amp up your saree game like a celebrity

Sarees are the go-to attire, from festivals like Diwali, to weddings and everything that comes in between. Its the traditional attire that makes a woman look extremely graceful.

While earlier, saree designs were not that trendy but today, the garments are evolving to adapt to the contemporary needs of the modern woman. The six yards of grace and beauty is undoubtedly everyone’s favourite. These help a woman to stand out from the crowd. Many girls wear a saree on their school or college farewell. However, donning a saree is an art and no one does it better than Bollywood celebs as they are really particular about their looks, here is how you can do that too:

1. Focus on your blouse

A saree is nothing without a trendy blouse. Bollywood actresses rock even the simplest of drapes and make it jaw-dropping with a show-stopping blouse. You can do the same and pair it with a solid coloured saree to make the heads turn.

2. Choose a sheer organza saree: Organza fabric is very popular these days. It is suitable for both summers and winters. Organza too has a lot of varieties and sheer organza is our pick for you.

3. Use pants: If handling a saree is difficult for you, all you need is a comfortable pair of pants. Drape the saree around it. This will make you look modern and you will feel comfortable as well

4. Use a belt: One of the best ways to look like a Bollywood celebrity is to wear a belt over a saree. It gives you a modern look and also cinches the waist to do away with the bulkiness of the drape. Worn with the right blouse, this should definitely be on your list.

5. Raise the temperature with a not-so-traditional look: Choose a skimpy blouse with strappy details at the back to elevate your look and you are all set to go to the next party.

