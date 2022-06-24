Five DIY chemical-free hair dyes to use for trendy and shiny tresses

You can try out some homemade natural hair dyes which cause no damage and also nourish the hair. The non-toxic elements present in these dyes will give a natural look to your tresses

Dying your hair has become even more popular nowadays. While many opt for the procedure at a salon, it is not only hectic but using the chemical-based dye can damage your tresses. The harmful chemicals can weaken your roots and even cause severe hair fall.

Here are some natural hair dyes which will provide you with a salon-like silky and smooth hair:

Beetroot Dye: Beetroots are known for their prominent hue and can help to increase the blood circulation on your scalp. Add one teaspoon honey and one teaspoon coconut oil to some beetroot slices to prepare a dye which can give a trendy purplish-burgundy look to your hair. Apply the mixture to your tresses, keep it for an hour and rinse it with shampoo and conditioner to get healthy and bouncy hair.

Coffee Dye: The dye can be prepared with half a cup of brewed espresso, half a cup of conditioner, and one tablespoon of coffee grounds. Using this will help to darken any light grey hairs to a natural colour without fuss. As coffee is a natural tonic for hair, it will also be beneficial for the cell growth on the scalp.

Food Colour Dye: Food colours are chemical-free and cause no harm to human bodies. You can use a few drops of food colour along with half a cup of thick conditioner to make a natural dye. The mixture will not only provide your hair with a brighter and breezy look but also make it smoother and shinier.

Carrot Dye: You can prepare a reddish-orange tint by mixing the required amount of carrot juice with one tablespoon of coconut oil or olive oil. The Vitamin A present in carrots helps hair growth and maintains thickness. Use apple cider vinegar at the end to rinse out the mixture and give a shiny look to your locks.

Cinnamon Dye: Cinnamon can be used to if you want to dye your tresses reddish-brown. The solution of half a cup of cinnamon and half a cup of hair conditioner moisturises the scalp and brings back the natural shine of the hair with a beautiful reddish-brown hue.

